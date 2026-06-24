The Committee on Environment of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has done well to recommend a comprehensive ban on plastic bags across the Union Territory. The recommendation reflects growing legislative concern over what has now become one of the most stubborn and damaging environmental crises facing Jammu and Kashmir. But recommendations alone will not clean our rivers, unclog our drains, or restore the ecological health of a region that sits at the crown of the subcontinent. The plain truth is this: plastic pollution in J&K is not a new problem. It is a festering, decades-old wound that successive administrations have ignored for too long. Single-use polythene bags are banned on paper. Raids are conducted. Quintals of contraband material are seized - as recently as last week, the JMC confiscated large quantities of banned polyethene bags and packaging material. And yet, walk into any market in Srinagar or Jammu the very next morning, and the banned polythene is right there, fluttering over vegetables, wrapped around groceries, discarded on footpaths and floating into our watercourses. The ban exists. The menace persists. The cycle continues.

The damage being done is neither marginal nor reversible. Polythene bags do not decompose. They fragment into microplastics that infiltrate soil, water bodies, and ultimately the food chain. Our rivers and streams - already under severe anthropogenic stress - are choking under loads of plastic waste. The Dal Lake, the Tawi, the Chenab and countless smaller water bodies bear the silent burden of this negligence. Drains block. Floods worsen. Aquatic life suffocates. Livestock and birds ingest plastic fragments and die slow, invisible deaths. The human cost is equally grim: contaminated water sources, compromised food safety, and long-term exposure to toxic chemical leachates from degraded plastics - all converging into a public health emergency that we have chosen, year after year, to ignore.

The failure is systemic. Smuggling of banned polythene into J&K continues unchecked through porous supply chains. Local manufacturers find workarounds. Shopkeepers stock up with impunity because enforcement is episodic rather than structural. A few raids every few months serve more as optics than deterrence. The legislative committee's call for an executive order, stricter enforcement by the J&K Pollution Control Committee, and coordinated action by the SMC and JMC is sound advice. What must follow is institutional will - sustained, consistent, and unsparing. Alternatives must be made affordable and accessible. Jammu and Kashmir's ecological legacy cannot afford half-measures.