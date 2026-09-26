PK terms 1990 displacement ‘seventh exodus’, reiterates separate homeland demand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Describing the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s as the community's "seventh exodus" and "seventh cycle of genocide", Panun Kashmir (PK) today asserted that repeated displacement, dispossession and cultural disruption underline the need for a permanent political and Constitutional settlement in the Valley.

PK convener, Dr Agnishekhar said the crisis cannot be viewed as an isolated episode or reduced merely to rehabilitation and return.

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"This is our seventh exodus and seventh cycle of Jatividhvans (eradication). The significance is not merely numerical. It represents, in our understanding, a recurring historical pattern involving loss of life and property, displacement, disruption of institutions and erosion of the indigenous Kashmiri Hindu presence in its ancestral homeland," he said in a statement on Friday.

He said the concept of "Jatividhvans" provides an Indic framework through which the consequences of repeated displacement could be understood in their broader historical and civilisational context.

"The Kashmiri Pandit experience cannot be reduced to rehabilitation statistics only. It involves questions of identity, cultural continuity, property, institutions, justice and preservation of a community's relationship with its ancestral homeland and return with comprehensive and permanent retention precisely in the context of the Margdarshan Resolution," Agnishekhar said.

He said coexistence cannot be reduced to temporary arrangements that could be altered or withdrawn.

PK chairman Tito Ganju reiterated that the organisation's principal political demand remained the creation of "Panun Kashmir" as a separate, secure and Constitutionally protected homeland in the Valley, with guarantees for security, dignity, cultural continuity, political rights and the collective existence of Kashmiri Pandits.

"The seventh exodus must be the last. History has demonstrated the limitations of temporary assurances and arrangements. We seek a permanent political and Constitutional settlement that guarantees security, identity, rights and continuity in the homeland," Ganju said.

He said any discussion on return must place justice, restitution and security at its centre.

Ganju said voluntary return should take place only under conditions of safety and dignity, with the creation of a separate homeland as envisaged in the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991. He said reconciliation could not become a substitute for justice or constitutional safeguards.

"Reconciliation is possible between parties who have quarrelled. It cannot mean overlooking allegations of killings, destruction of homes, desecration of religious places or sexual violence. Those accused of crimes must be dealt with through due process of law. Justice and accountability are essential foundations for mitigating the sufferings of the genocide-inflicted community," Ganju said.