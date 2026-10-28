Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Panun Kashmir (PK) has sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the historical and religious identity of the Shankaracharya Parvat in Srinagar amid reports of possible sanctioning of funds to construct a shrine belonging to another community on or in the vicinity of the ancient sacred hill.

In a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Panun Kashmir has demanded a time-bound inquiry, disclosure of relevant financial and land records, and verification of statutory permissions before any construction or alteration takes place.

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General Secretary Kuldeep Raina, who submitted the memorandum, emphasized that the hill is integral to Kashmir's ancient civilisational heritage and Shaiva tradition, drawing on Kalhana's twelfth-century chronicle Rajatarangini.

Situated above Dal Lake, he said, Shankaracharya Parvat is associated with the ancient name Gopadri and the shrine of Jyesthesvara, with the Shankaracharya Temple recognized as a monument of national importance under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Panun Kashmir asserted that the site cannot be viewed merely as a geographical feature or an isolated monument, as it represents a continuous link to Kashmir's philosophical and spiritual traditions.

The organisation warned that unauthorized alterations could deepen the civilisational erasure and historical dispossession experienced by displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

It urged the Government to examine the proposal not just as a land administration issue, but in terms of its impact on cultural heritage and collective memory.

The memorandum has called for an independent assessment by the ASI and heritage authorities to verify land ownership, revenue classification, and any claims of another authority using official documents.

Furthermore, Panun Kashmir has urged authorities to issue preventive directions against new construction or excavation until the facts and legal positions are verified, and requested the Government to establish a permanent mechanism for safeguarding ancient sacred sites in Kashmir.