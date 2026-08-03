PK resolves to intensify movement for separate homeland

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Panun Kashmir (PK) on Sunday convened a workers' meet to take stock of the problems of genocide victims and the continuous official apathy towards their long standing issues.

The meeting, hosted by B.L. Kaul, organising secretary, focused on strengthening organisational structures, expanding grassroots outreach and finalising mobilisation strategies for the two programmes, which the organisation described as important milestones in its continuing campaign for justice, recognition of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and the establishment of a separate Homeland in Kashmir.

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Delivering the keynote address, Tito Ganju, chairman, PK said that every defining chapter in the movement's journey had been written not by numbers but by the conviction, discipline and sacrifice of committed activists. "Movements are not sustained by emotion alone; they endure through organisation, ideological clarity and relentless public engagement," he said. Presenting a comprehensive roadmap for the September programmes, Ganju outlined mobilisation strategies and organisational responsibilities while calling upon every worker to become "the face, voice and conscience of the movement."

Ganjoo also reviewed organisational preparedness for the one-day Hunger Strike on September 5 and the observance of Kashmiri Pandit Balidan Diwas on September 14.

Dr. Agnishekhar, convenor, PK , described the forthcoming September programmes as decisive moments in the movement's contemporary history. He said the struggle of the displaced Kashmiri Hindus could neither be reduced to symbolic remembrance nor be allowed to fade into political convenience. "Balidan Diwas is not merely a commemoration of the past; it is a national reminder that justice delayed cannot become justice denied," he said.

Dr. Agnishekhar urged every activist to emerge as an organiser, communicator and custodian of the movement's national mission, asserting that PK would continue its struggle with renewed determination until justice is secured and the objective of a separate Homeland is realised.

Bittuji Bhat, coordinator, Jagti, Bhushal Lal Bhat, coordinator, Grievance Cell Pyare Lal, Member, Advisory Council Sanjay Raina, vice chairman and Pyare Lal Pandita, finance secretary also addressed the meeting.

Pyare Lal Kaul Badgami, chief advisor, Advisory Council, observed that PK has remained steadfast through decades of adversity because of its principled leadership and disciplined cadre, urging workers to preserve that legacy through dedicated public engagement.