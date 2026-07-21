PK, other organizations stage protest at Delhi, demand justice before Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, July 20: Activists of Panun Kashmir (PK) today staged a protest in the national capital, asserting that justice for the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community must precede any move towards the restoration of Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the protest, PK activists confronted leaders and supporters of the NC near Ashoka Road, raising slogans and maintaining that political demands for Statehood cannot supersede the unresolved issues arising from the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

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The protest was led by PK Chairman, Tito Ganju and convener, Dr. Agnishekhar, who later headed a delegation that submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office highlighting the organisation's long-standing demands.

Addressing the gathering, Tito Ganju launched a strong attack on the NC's campaign for the restoration of Statehood. He said it was both morally indefensible and Constitutionally unacceptable to seek the restoration of political privileges while the victims of genocide and forced displacement continue to await justice after nearly four decades.

Ganju stated that "Those who remained silent when Kashmiri Hindus were driven out of their homeland, and those who have never accepted responsibility for that historic tragedy, have no moral authority to speak of restoring political structures before ensuring justice for the victims. Justice cannot be made subordinate to power."

He asserted that PK was not seeking charity or concessions but demanding the Constitutional rights of a community that had suffered one of the gravest civilizational tragedies of the twentieth century. He reiterated that the organisation's core demands include recognition of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, acknowledgement of the forced exodus, accountability for the perpetrators, and the creation of a Constitutionally protected Homeland in Kashmir where the community can live with security, dignity and equal citizenship.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Agnishekhar said that the debate on Jammu and Kashmir cannot be confined merely to questions of governance or administrative arrangements while the most fundamental issue of justice remains unresolved. He stated that the genocide and forced exodus of Kashmiri Hindus constitute an open Constitutional wound that cannot be wished away through political narratives or electoral demands. "A society that seeks to move forward without confronting its gravest injustices builds its future on denial," he remarked.

He appealed to the Government of India to treat the Kashmiri Hindu issue as a national civilizational question rather than merely a humanitarian or relief issue.

The protest received active support from Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK). Its president, Vithal Chowdhary said that the younger generation of Kashmiri Hindus would continue to stand firmly behind the demand for justice and a Constitutionally protected Homeland.

Y4PK general secretary, Digamber Raina, Kundan Kashmiri, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC). another KP leader Shivji Bhat also expressed solidarity with the protest.

Besides, the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) extended its support to the protest, while Youth Society of Shitalnath (YSS), Delhi, also participated and expressed solidarity with the demands raised by PK.