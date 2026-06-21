PK, KPC observe World Refugee Day; reiterate homeland demand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Panun Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) today observed World Refugee Day, highlighting the continued displacement of Kashmiri Hindus and reiterating their demands for justice, rehabilitation and a secure homeland in Kashmir.

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Panun Kashmir held programmes in Jammu and Bengaluru, with the organization's activists in the United States and Canada also holding virtual events to reiterate the demand for a separate homeland as envisaged in the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991.

In Jammu, a gathering was held at Roop Nagar, while in Bengaluru, a programme was organized at Kashmir Bhavan in association with the Kashmiri Hindu Cultural Welfare Trust.

Participants paid tributes to noted scholar Dr Shashi Shekhar Toshkhani, who recently passed away, and also remembered security personnel and members of the Kashmiri Hindu community besides other communities who lost their lives to terrorism and violence.

Addressing the gathering, Panun Kashmir leaders said the community's issues of displacement, security, identity and justice remain unresolved.

Speakers, including Organizing Secretary Behari Lal Kaul, General Secretary Kuldeep Raina and Chairman Tito Ganju, stressed that the demand for Panun Kashmir continues to be central to the aspirations of the displaced community.

They said administrative measures alone cannot address the consequences of the exodus.

Vice Chairman Sanjay Raina questioned claims of normalcy in Kashmir, stating that justice for displaced Kashmiri Hindus remains pending.

Dr Archana Pandita urged the younger generation to remain connected with the movement and carry forward its objectives.

In his presidential address, Convenor Dr Agnishekhar said cultural and heritage visits to Kashmir should not overshadow issues related to genocide, displacement and justice.

The programme in Jammu was moderated by Nitin Dhar, President of Panun Kashmir Yuva, while the vote of thanks was presented by Media Secretary MK Dhar.

At the Bengaluru event, speakers highlighted the importance of preserving community identity and unity.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC), under the leadership of its president Kundan Kashmiri, submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission in Washington DC, seeking recognition of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The organisation said the displaced community has remained in exile for over three decades and continues to await justice and dignified rehabilitation.

In the memorandum, KPC demanded the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the circumstances leading to the exodus and identify those responsible for killings, threats and violence against the community.

It also sought recognition of displaced Kashmiri Pandits as Internally Displaced Persons and called for a comprehensive compensation package for losses suffered by them.

Kundan Kashmiri reiterated the demand for a secured one-place settlement for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley under Union Territory administration with adequate housing, education, healthcare, employment opportunities and constitutional safeguards.

He also sought recognition of Kashmiri Pandits as the indigenous people of Kashmir and stressed the need for protection and restoration of temples, shrines and other cultural heritage sites.