PK, JSPM delegation meets SSP, demand registration of FIR against Dr Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Panun Kashmir (PK) and the Jammu State People's Movement have approached the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, seeking registration of an FIR against Dr. Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and former Chief Minister, over his reported remarks at a public convention in Baramulla on October 24, 2026.

The complaint, submitted under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, alleged that the Station House Officer, Police Station, Channi Himmat, failed to register an FIR despite receiving written information on October 25, 2026, concerning alleged cognizable offences.

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The complaint has been jointly filed by Tito Ganju, Chairman of Panun Kashmir, and Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Raina, Chairman of the Jammu State People's Movement, through Advocate Vishva Ranjan Pandita.

According to the complainants, Dr. Abdullah's address at Baramulla contained remarks concerning Pakistan, the political status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the alleged destruction of mosques, homes and shops. The complainants contend that certain statements, as reported by news agencies and publications, warrant criminal investigation.

The complaint alleged that the remarks, viewed in their entirety and in the context of their public dissemination, disclose offences under Sections 152, 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating respectively to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, promoting enmity between groups, and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

The complainants stated that written information, accompanied by a video recording on a pen drive and reports published by new papers and news agencies were submitted to Police Station Channi Himmat on October 25. They alleged that despite the passage of eight days, no FIR was registered, no copy of an FIR was furnished, and no reason for the alleged refusal was communicated.

The complainants have urged the SSP Jammu to direct immediate registration of an FIR against Dr. Farooq Abdullah under the provisions invoked in the complaint, along with any other offences that may emerge during investigation.

They have also sought preservation and seizure of the original, unedited video recording and related electronic evidence from the event organisers, news agencies and social-media intermediaries.