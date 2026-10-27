PK, JPSM question portraying of Pak as protector of Kashmir by Dr Abdullah

More leaders condemn statement of NC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Panun Kashmir (PK) and Jammu Province State Morcha (JPSM) today questioned the portrayal of Pakistan as a protector of Kashmir in the light of the historical record of the 1947 invasion, subsequent violence and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism by former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah.

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“Pakistan’s history in Jammu and Kashmir is marked by invasion, violence, displacement and terrorism. The question is simple: Pakistan was protecting whom, and from what?” This question was raised by the leaders of two organizations who have filed a complaint in Police Station at Channi on Sunday against Dr Abdullah for his remarks.

Talking to reporters here, today Dr Agnishekhar, of PK Col Ajay Raina of JPSM and Tito Ganju also of PK spoke on the historical, political and legal implications of the reported remarks.

They recalled the 1947 invasion of J&K by regulars of Pakistan Army along with Tribal raiders backed by Pakistan, which was accompanied by massacres, abductions, sexual violence, looting and forced displacement. The suffering of Hindus and Sikhs in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rajouri, Poonch, Gilgit, Skardu and other areas, including the tragic history associated with the Alibeg detention camp, remains an enduring part of the region’s historical memory.

The leaders argued that any political narrative presenting Pakistan as Kashmir’s protector must confront the experiences of those who were killed, abducted or displaced during the invasion and its aftermath.

Particular emphasis was placed on the mass displacement of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90 amid targeted killings, threats, intimidation and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The speakers called for an honest examination of the political and administrative decisions, security failures and missed opportunities preceding the exodus.

They noted that Dr Farooq Abdullah was Chief Minister when the crisis unfolded and resigned on January 18, 1990, shortly before Governor’s Rule was imposed. They said Abdullah has subsequently disputed responsibility for the exodus and attributed responsibility to the then Governor, Jagmohan.

The speakers maintained that the circumstances surrounding the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandit community require a comprehensive historical examination that goes beyond competing political claims.

The press conference also raised questions concerning the formative years of terrorism and genocidal attrition in Jammu and Kashmir, including the history of the Al-Fatah movement, the emergence of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and the rehabilitation and employment of former terror activists.

Referring to published accounts concerning Fazl-ul-Haq Qureshi and his reported reinstatement in Government employment under NC Government, the speakers called for scrutiny of official records, administrative decisions, intelligence assessments and their subsequent implications for the security environment.

Meanwhile, various organisations have condemned the statement of Dr Abdullah. Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Bali Bhagat has launched a blistering attack on NC president, Farooq Abdullah over his latest remarks concerning Pakistan, accusing him of repeatedly echoing a narrative that, disregards Jammu and Kashmir’s painful history of terrorism, displacement and bloodshed.

Reacting sharply to Abdullah’s reported remarks about Pakistan’s role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive internationally, Bhagat questioned how Pakistan could be portrayed as a well-wisher of Kashmiris when the region has endured decades of militancy and violence.

Terming Farooq Abdullah’s recent controversial statement as unnecessary, former Cabinet Minister and Apni Party senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir said Abdullah should not have made such a statement.

Mir reacting to a question of reporters on the issue said, “Farooq Sahib should not have made this statement. However, we also need to look at the sequence of his statements. On several occasions, he has described Pakistan as an enemy, but today he is calling it a friend. It is difficult to understand which of his statements he actually believes.”

Movement Kalki has also strongly condemned Dr. Abdullah’s remarks on Pakistan.

It said “When Kashmir was burning in 1990, Farooq Abdullah left for London and praising Pakistan today insults the sacrifices of our soldiers and the suffering of displaced Kashmiri Pandits”: said Pritam Sharma, advisor to the Movement in a statement.