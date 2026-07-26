PK hopeful about Govt’s positive response on demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Panun Kashmir today expressed hope that the Government of India would respond positively to the issues raised in its recent memorandum while reiterating its resolve to continue peaceful Constitutional engagement.

Addressing a meeting of senior activists, Panun Kashmir convener, Dr. Agnishekhar while announcing next phase of programme said that the organisation remains optimistic that the Government of India will give serious consideration to the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office and respond in a positive and affirmative manner.

Advertisement

He said the memorandum is not merely a statement of grievances but a comprehensive Constitutional framework for addressing the historical injustice suffered by the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community. It seeks recognition of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, acknowledgement of the forced exodus, enactment of the Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Bill, Constitutional recognition of the Margdarshan resolution, creation of a Constitutionally protected homeland in the Eastern and Northern regions of river Vitasta, accountability for those responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing, and institutional safeguards to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.

Dr. Agnishekhar stated that while PK looks forward to a constructive response from the Government, it is equally important to ensure that the community’s concerns remain part of the national discourse through peaceful, democratic and Constitutional means.

Announcing the next phase of the programme, PK chairman, Tito Ganju said the organisation has decided to organise a one-day Nyaya Sankalpa (Hunger Strike) in Jammu on 5 September 2026, followed by a mass public demonstration on 14 September 2026 (Balidan Diwas). The detailed modalities of both programmes will be announced shortly, he added.

Ganju said that while the organisation is hopeful of a favourable response from the Government, democratic engagement cannot come to a halt until the aspirations of the displaced community receive meaningful constitutional attention.

“The memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office reflects the collective aspirations of our community. We sincerely hope that the Government will respond with the seriousness the issue deserves. At the same time, our democratic responsibility is to continue reminding the nation that justice delayed for nearly four decades cannot become justice denied.”