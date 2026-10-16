PK calls for restoration of sacred shrine of Kheer Bhawani

Seeks intervention of LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Panun Kashmir (PK) has submitted a representation to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha seeking urgent intervention for the restoration, maintenance and preservation of the revered Shri Mata Ragnya Devi Shrine at Kheer Bhawani, Tulmulla, in Ganderbal district.

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The representation follows a visit to the shrine by a delegation comprising Kuldeep Raina, general secretary, Behari Lal Kaul, organising secretary and Biboo Ji Zutshi its coordinator, Jammu. The delegation documented concerns regarding the condition of the sacred spring, the upkeep of the shrine's outer walls, exposed electrical wiring and the adequacy of sanitation and wastewater management facilities.

The organisation has urged the administration to initiate immediate corrective measures to safeguard the shrine's religious sanctity, ensure the safety of devotees and protect the surrounding environment.

According to the representation, the water in the sacred spring appeared murky and stagnant, with visible algae across portions of its surface. Panun Kashmir has called for a scientific assessment to determine the underlying causes and prescribe appropriate remedial measures. It has emphasised that any cleaning or restoration must be undertaken by qualified experts in consultation with the traditional custodians and priests, with due regard for the spring's religious sanctity and ecological characteristics.

The delegation also observed that the outer walls of the shrine complex appeared discoloured and inadequately maintained. The organisation has sought a technical inspection followed by necessary cleaning, repairs and restoration.

PK has expressed concern over exposed electrical wires hanging above areas used by devotees for movement and congregation. It has urged the competent authorities to conduct an immediate electrical safety inspection and ensure that hazardous installations are repaired, properly insulated, secured or replaced, as technically necessary.

The representation also calls for a comprehensive technical assessment of the shrine's sewage, drainage and wastewater management systems. PK has urged the administration to install a properly designed sewage treatment plant (STP), together with an appropriate wastewater collection and drainage network, wherever required, to prevent untreated sewage from contaminating the sacred spring, adjoining water bodies or the surrounding environment.

It has further sought improvements in sanitation, solid-waste disposal, lighting, pathways, drainage and other essential facilities for pilgrims.

PK appealed LG to issue appropriate directions to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, and other concerned authorities to undertake an official inspection and prepare a time-bound action plan.