PK accuses Govt of ignoring critical issue of genocide, exile

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Tito Ganju, chairman of Panun Kashmir (PK) delivered a sharp critique of the institutional apathy surrounding the community's plight.

Addressing an organisational meeting here, today to review the preparations for proposed Jantar Mantar demonstration being held by PK on July 20, Ganjoo stated that the critical issue of the genocide and exile of Kashmiri Hindus has been systematically ignored by India's political class for that Jantar Mantar protest is being organised to tell the Parliament loud and clear that justice must come first, adding that the nation cannot continue to ignore the pain of the community while discussing shifting Constitutional arrangements and that no durable solution or discussion on Kashmir's political future can occur without addressing accountability for the 1990 exodus.

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Ganju reiterated Panun Kashmir's unyielding demand for official, legislative recognition of what the organization characterizes as the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. He emphasized the necessity of a separate Homeland within the Union of India to facilitate a secure, dignified, and sustainable resettlement. He issued a special call to the younger generation of the community to come out in large numbers to uphold their democratic right to peaceful public expression.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Agnishekhar, convenor PK said protest is a democratic assertion aimed at forcing the unresolved issues of Kashmiri Hindus back into the national consciousness. He appealed to all citizens committed to historical truth and human rights to join the demonstration and stand in solidarity. General secretary, PK Kuldeep Raina informed the executive body that dedicated volunteer committees have been deployed across various states to garner full support and make the programme a success.

Organizing secretary, PK Behari Lal Kaul further noted during the demonstration PK will strongly condemn decades of neglect demands justice for community with carving of separate homeland.

The comprehensive review session was attended by central office-bearers, State coordinators and volunteer committees, mapped out strategies for transportation, accommodation, security liaison, media outreach, and facilitation. Leadership emphasized that the entire mobilization will be conducted in an exemplary, disciplined, and constitutionally compliant manner.