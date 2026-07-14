Piyush Goyal rejects Reuters report as 'completely false' that claims India rejected quick trade agreement with US

NEW DELHI, Jul 13: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal rejected a media outlet Reuters report claiming that India rejected a quick trade agreement with US in recent talks.

Sharing a Reuters report on X, the Minister posted, "This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June."

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries. Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," the social media post added.

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The original Reuters post said, "India rejected a quick trade agreement with the US in recent talks and is holding out for a better deal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws confidence from new trading partners, eased economic risks and political gains at home."

(UNI)