Pir Panjal getting developmental boost under Omar led Govt.: Dy CM

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 26: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that the Omar Abdullah-led Government has completed nearly one and a half years in office with a strong commitment to transparent, people-centric and inclusive governance despite functioning under the limitations of a Union Territory and without the restoration of full Statehood.

"The Government has worked tirelessly to fulfill the promises made to the people in its election manifesto and has laid a strong foundation for the long-term development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

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Dy CM today addressed two massive Public meetings at Dalhori ( Dhangri) and Thanamandi in District Rajouri.

First, public meeting at Dalhori was organized by Th Rameshwar Singh former DDC Member Dhangri and another public meeting at Thanamandi was organized by Mushtaq Shawal block president Thanamandi.

Addressing to the party workers, Surinder Choudhary emphasised the Government has accelerated developmental works across Jammu and Kashmir by improving roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, drinking water schemes, irrigation facilities and other essential infrastructure.

"Special emphasis has been laid on equitable development so that no region, including the border, hilly and Kandi areas of Jammu Province, remains neglected, while Pir Pangal getting developmental boost under Omar led Government," he said.

Rattan Lal Gupta said that the achievements of the Government have frustrated the BJP, which has failed to digest the growing confidence of the people in the National Conference-led administration. Instead of extending cooperation for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is indulging in baseless propaganda to divert public attention from its own failures.

"The Omar Abdullah Government is committed to completing its full five-year term and fulfilling every promise made to the people," he said and appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to continue supporting the Government in its mission of peace, development, social justice and restoration of democratic rights, including full Statehood.

The NC leader also urged the workers to gear up for the forthcoming Panchayat and Urban local bodies elections.

Among others who were present in the meeting included, Vijay Lochan Chairman SC Cell, Th. Yashuvardan Singh, Rakesh Singh Raka, vice president Central Zone, Youglal, Bansi Lal Sharma block president Dhangr, Aftab Lone block president Rajouri, Tofail block president Chingus, Mohd Ismail Choudhary block president Doongi, Parvez Jatt block president Nagrota, Daleep Singh, Parvez Khan, Abdul Hamid, Sajid Pervaiz, Bashir Ahmed, Master Daljeet Singh, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Waqar Mir, Vivek Sharma, Bashir Wani, Parvez Malik, Parvez Mirza, Maqbool Khasana, Yaki Advocate, Rafiq Mir, Abdul Quoom Naik and other party functionaries.