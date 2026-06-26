Pir Ki Gali Tunnel delay among issues raised by MP with DG BRO

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Member of Parliament (MP) Anantnag-Rajouri, Mian Altaf Ahmad met DG BRO, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, in New Delhi and discussed various road connectivity developmental projects.

The MP urged BRO chief to expedite Pir Ki Gali Tunnel on Mughal Road and the long-pending Sadna Tunnel. He also requested BRO to prioritize and expedite the process for tendering of these twin tunnels so that the construction work on these projects may start soon.

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“Pir Ki Gali tunnel, once completed, is expected to significantly reduce the travel distance and provide a safe alternative to bypass the treacherous and landslide-prone portions of Mughal Road. The tunnel will not only ensure more reliable year-round access but will also enhance the region’s strategic connectivity, particularly given the historical importance of the Mughal Road in connecting the Kashmir Valley with Pir Panjal range,” the MP stated.

He further said: “On the other hand, the Sadhna Tunnel, another vital project, will bypass the Sadhna Pass, an area that often faces severe weather conditions and becomes inaccessible during winter months. Like Pir Ki Gali Tunnel, this project is also crucial for improving accessibility and overall connectivity.”

Mian Altaf pressed for upgradation and maintenance of the stretch Jammu-Poonch NH so that people travelling on this vital road don’t face hardships.

DG BRO assured that Pir Ki Gali Tunnel and Sadna Tunnel are under active review and assured that BRO will fast-track the process so that the progress is made on it for construction.

For Jammu-Poonch highway, the DG BRO directed the concerned officials in Jammu to expedite and complete the leftover stretch with upgradation and maintenance work within next month.