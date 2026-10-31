Pink October campaign concludes with mammography camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Rotary Club of Jammu Bahu, District 3070, in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services, J&K, and SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, concluded its 31-day Pink October breast cancer awareness campaign with a free mammography and can-talk camp at SDH RS Pura.

The campaign was supported by NGO SUPPORT, led by Dr. Navneet Kaur, and Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation, led by Ritu Singh. It was spearheaded by Dr Navneet Kaur, Senior Radiation Oncologist Dr. Rajpal Singh and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur.

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Dr Rajpal Singh delivered the keynote address, highlighting the importance of early detection and awareness about breast cancer.

Throughout October, the campaign organised awareness programmes, corporate wellness workshops, can-walks, can-talks and free screenings. More than 80 ASHA workers from RS Pura Zone participated in mammography screenings and awareness sessions.

The camp was coordinated by Jaswinder Singh Kuku and Rajinder Singh, with support from Harsh Nayar, Dr Bhupinder Singh, Dr Shabnam, Harpreet Singh, JP Singh, Touqeer Bagwan and Mehjabeen Nabi.

Dr Navneet Kaur thanked Director Health Services Dr Poonam Sethi, Dr Harbaksh Singh, Dr Narinder Singh Bhatial, Dr Yash Pal Sharma, Dr Balwinder Singh, Ritu Singh and Pitimber Jee for their support.