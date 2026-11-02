Pilot saffron cultivation in Ladakh receives first bloom in just 30 days

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 1: The experimental saffron cultivation project initiated by Lt. Governor V K Saxena, on recently restored degraded land in Leh, has begun to blossom.

The first bloom at the Saffron field came in a record-breaking 30 days, as against the two-month timeline typically required for the first bloom.

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The LG today inspected the saffron field to witness the first bloom, where he was informed that the cultivation site is currently averaging 20 to 25 blooming flowers daily, with a peak of 72 flowers blooming this morning alone.

This rapid, robust growth has led to the successful collection of nearly 22 grams of pure saffron in just four days.

As an ambitious experiment, nearly 800 kg corms (90,000 nos.) of premium Iranian saffron were planted over nearly 4000 square meters of land, which was earlier barren and has been recently restored and rejuvenated, as part of Project Him Sarovar, under the guidance of LG, Saxena.

The plantation was done on October 1, and the first bloom has been reported in less than 30 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG said, “This remarkable achievement is a powerful testament to the resilience of the local environment and highlights the immense, untapped potential of high-altitude farming in the Ladakh region. The breakthrough of this pilot project also lays a promising foundation for future commercial-scale saffron production. It will open highly lucrative new avenues for crop cultivation and agro-based entrepreneurship in Ladakh, actively paving the way for a stronger, thriving, and self-reliant local economy.”

Notably, saffron is a high-value crop with strong market demand and commands a premium price, offering the potential to provide farmers with an additional and remunerative source of income.

Jammu and Kashmir is the primary region for saffron cultivation in India, accounting for approximately 90 per cent of the country’s total production.

Its introduction in Ladakh is, therefore, being undertaken as a pilot to assess its suitability to the region’s climatic conditions and explore its economic potential.