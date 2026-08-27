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Home / National / Pilot, instructor killed in training aircraft crash in Kanpur

Pilot, instructor killed in training aircraft crash in Kanpur

KANPUR, Aug 27: A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said. The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around...

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Daily Excelsior
01:45 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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KANPUR, Aug 27: A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said.

The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around 11:30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. (Agencies)

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