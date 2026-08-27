Pilot, instructor killed in training aircraft crash in Kanpur
KANPUR, Aug 27: A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said. The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around...
KANPUR, Aug 27: A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said.
The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around 11:30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. (Agencies)
Advertisement
Advertisement