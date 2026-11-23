Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The 2nd Ch Piara Singh Memorial Badminton Tournament, organised under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, concluded at Police Lines Badminton Hall, Gulshan Ground, with the finals and prize distribution ceremony held today.

Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament, was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up, while Ch Parmjeet Randhawa presided over the concluding function.

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P D Singh was honoured for being the senior-most participant in the tournament, while veteran badminton player Romesh Sharma was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the game. Sharma has won several medals in national championships and is credited with being the first medal winner for Jammu and Kashmir in badminton.

In Under-17 girls singles, Bhavya Wazir won the title, while Tejaswini finished runner-up. In Under-17 boys singles, Saksham clinched the title, with Jasgur Singh finishing runner-up. Raghav Sharma won the men's singles title, while Saksham Partap finished runner-up. In women's singles, Amrita Sharma emerged winner, while Shivali Bhat secured the runner-up position. In Masters Combined 120+, Ashish and Joginder won the title, while Vivek and Rameshwar Singh Manhas finished runners-up. In Masters Combined 140+, Romesh and RK Sodhi claimed the title, while RK Dubey and PD Singh finished runners-up.

Sat Pal Sharma, Indu Bhushan, Ramesh Raina, Rajesh Sharma, Narinder Singh and umpire Vikas Kumar were among those present.