NEW DELHI, Sep 23 : Edtech firm Physicswallah Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey will shift his base to South India for the next 2 years to expand business in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

Taking the first step in this direction, PhysicsWallah (PW) has signed a five-year partnership with Mohan Babu University (MBU) through which it will provide online AI, skilling and career-focused courses to nearly 18,000 students of the university.

​"For the next 24 months, my life will be dedicated to students in South India, and I will be stationed here," Pandey said, ​addressing students at a recent event in Tirupati.

PW said that the announcement marks a strategic expansion for the edtech company.

"For the next 24 months, I want to dedicate my focus to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to increase PW's presence in these regions and bring the same quality education we provide in other states," Pandey said.

Founded in 2020 by Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW claims to have addressed 40 million students across its platforms since inception, with more than 5 million paid students enrolled in FY26 alone.

"Through our platform, I want to provide them with the tools required to realise their potential. Since PW's inception until today, I feel we need to create a more measurable impact in the southern part of our country," Pandey said. (PTI)