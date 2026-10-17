PHQ Orders Major Police Reshuffle In J&K; Six IPS Officers Adjusted, 12 DSPs Transferred

Srinagar, Oct 17: Police Headquarters (PHQ), Jammu and Kashmir, has ordered the adjustment of six IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre and the transfer and posting of 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) across various units and formations in the Union Territory.

According to official Order No. 2897 of 2026, the six IPS officers have been adjusted following their joining the Jammu and Kashmir segment after completing Basic Course Training (Phase-II), in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated August 4, 2026.

The officers adjusted to various assignments are Ms Kumari Someya (AGMUT-2023) as ASP Headquarters Jammu, Daniel Raj C (AGMUT-2023) as ASP Headquarters Budgam, and Ms Aditi Verma (AGMUT-2023) as SDPO West Srinagar.

Advertisement

Similarly, Chaitanya Giri (AGMUT-2024) has been posted as SDPO R.S. Pura, Anant Dhanraj Singh (AGMUT-2024) as SDPO Bari Brahmana, and Ayush Mani Chaudhary (AGMUT-2024) as SDPO Nowshera.

Separately, PHQ has ordered the transfer and posting of 12 DSP-rank officers in the interest of administration, with immediate effect.

As per the order, Abdul Ghafoor has been transferred from SDPO Saddar to DSP Railways Anantnag, while Sajad Ahmad Malik has been shifted from DSP Headquarters Budgam to SDPO Saddar.

Pardeep Singh Sen has been posted from SDPO Bari Brahmana to DSP SIA Jammu, and Majad Mehboob has been transferred from SDPO West Srinagar to TMG CID Headquarters.

Sajad Ahmad has been shifted from DSP Traffic Ramban to DSP STWS Jammu, while Sahil Mahajan has been transferred from SDPO Nowshera to SDPO Nagrota.

Ms Farha Nishat has been posted from DSP Headquarters Jammu to DSP EOW Jammu, while Sajad Ahmad Mir has been transferred from DSP STWS Jammu to DSP 19 JKAP IR.

Sartaj Ahmad has been shifted from DSP Railways Anantnag to DSP 21 JKAP IR. Sanjeev Singh Slathia has been transferred from DSP SIA Jammu to DSP EOW Jammu against an OAR post.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh has been posted from SDPO R.S. Pura to DSP Security Jammu, and Vinod Kumar has been transferred from SDPO Nagrota to DSP Traffic Ramban.

The order, issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, directs the officers concerned to be relieved forthwith.

The latest administrative exercise involves postings across district police units, specialised wings and other police formations in Jammu and Kashmir.(KNC)