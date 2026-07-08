PhonePe elevates Srijon Biswas to Chief Technology Officer, CoFounder Chari to become CPTO

NEW DELHI, July 8: PhonePe on Wednesday announced the appointment of Srijon Biswas as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with immediate effect.

Biswas, who has been with the fintech firm for nearly a decade and previously served as the Head of Engineering, will now lead PhonePe's entire engineering organisation. He will continue to report to PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari, the company said in a statement.

As part of a broader evolution of leadership responsibilities, Chari, who previously served as the CTO, will assume the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) while continuing in his capacity as co-founder.

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Chari's mandate already covered technology, product, trust and safety, and data sciences and analytics. He has recently added customer experience and artificial intelligence (AI) to his portfolio, alongside leading other strategic initiatives across the PhonePe Group.

"As PhonePe continues to expand and grow, strengthening our technology leadership is a natural step. Srijon's appointment ensures we continue to invest deeply in engineering excellence while building the technology platforms that will power the future of digital India," Chari said.

Launched in 2016, PhonePe has over 70 crore registered users. (PTI)