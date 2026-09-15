PHE daily wagers demand regularization, wage hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The daily wage workers of the Jal Shakti/PHE department today reiterated their demand of regularization of their services, release of pending wages and hike in the wages as per norms of the UT of Ladakh.

Addressing a joint press conference at PHE Complex , BC Road Jammu today, senior members of the PHE Employees United Front, Rajinder Singh Taj, Ravi Hans, Hoshiar Singh, Navdeep Singh and Mohan Lal expressed serious concern on the delaying tactics being adopted by the Omar Abdullah Government over the issue of regularization. They said the National Conference during elections had promised regularization but there seems to be no seriousness on the part of this Government.

Advertisement

They said the PHE daily wagers had strongly supported NC during previous elections but they had failed to fulfill their promise. A committee led by Chief Secretary had been framed for this purpose but its outcome is yet not known. They were demanding hike in wages as per norms in other UTs, the Ladakh Govt did it about two years ago but J&K Govt has yet to decide on it.

They pointed out that release of pending wages of the workers have nothing to do with the outcome of committee. At least Govt should release pending wages and sanction hike in the rate of daily wages, equivalent to that being given in Ladakh. They strongly criticised the J&K Govt for increasing salaries/perks of MLAs in the recent past.

These leaders declared to hold massive protest demonstration and dharna on Sept 22, the opening day of Assembly Session at Srinagar. They said a large protest shall also be held at Jammu in this connection. They appealed the PHE workers to participate in this protest programme in large number.