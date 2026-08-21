PHE contractors protest, demand pending payments

* Warn to Gherao Ministers, MLAs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: PHE contractors today held protest outside the office of Chief Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, at Jammu and demanded immediate release of their pending payments.

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The contractors led by Rajesh Choudhary, Provincial president of PHE Contractors' Association, Jammu assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer Jal Shakti at PHE Complex B C Road Jammu today and started protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans against the Government, the PHE Minister and higher officials in the department.

They alleged that despite repeated requests and representations, the concerned PHE Divisions have failed to clear the pending payments of the contractor for the last over two and half years. They said JKUT Govt has yet to clear the liability worth over Rs 1500 crores of the contractors. The bills of all the completed works have already been submitted to the concerned offices but the payments are not being cleared on the different pretexts, they alleged.

Choudhary said they approached concerned Executive Engineers, SEs, Chief Engineers and even the Commissioner/Secretary concerned and the minister but only false assurances were given to them. A huge liability of works under JJM and other allied works has piled up and it has reached up to Rs 1500 crores. There is no solid reason with the concerned officers for the denial of the payments.

He said recently the officers claimed that Rs 116 crores has been released by the Government but where this amount is lying, nobody knows. Each officer passes a buck to the other officer. Contractors are just being befooled. Many of them have taken bank loans for the completion of allotted works. They have to clear the payments of the people and traders on account of material and labour. They have to face the wrath of these people for their no fault, he added.

The Association said they have held protests many times and also requested the minister, Chief Engineers and Babus but now onwards they have decided to conduct the `gherao' the PHE Minister, the other Jammu Ministers, MLAs and the MPs as they have failed to project their voice and provide them justice. After staging protest for over an hour, they dispersed.