PHDCCI delegation, Prof Chandra call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 17: A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) led by its CEO and Secretary General, Dr Ranjeet Mehta, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed measures to strengthen the Union Territory's global positioning as a hub for the creative economy, film tourism and investments.

The representatives of PHDCCI appreciated the Lieutenant Governor's leadership in improving infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for tourism, investment and business. They also discussed strategies to promote Jammu Kashmir as a preferred destination for international film productions and creative industries by leveraging its scenic landscapes, cultural heritage and improving business ecosystem.

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The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation of the administration's support in facilitating meaningful collaborations aimed at promoting investment, tourism and creative economy.

A.P. Vicky Shaw, Chairman, PHDCCI Kashmir; Vikas Khanduri, Co-Chair, International Affairs Committee (Europe & CIS/Eurasia) and Iqbal Fayaz Jan, Deputy Director, PHDCCI were also present during the interaction.

Prof. Ramesh Chandra, President, World Congress on Nanomedicine Organising Committee and Founder Director, Institute of Nano Medical Sciences also called on Lieutenant Governor.