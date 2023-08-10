PHDCCI delegation discusses traffic-related concerns with DIG Traffic

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: A delegation led by Rahul Sahai, Chair of PHDCCI Jammu Chapter, today met with Shridhar Patil, DIG Traffic Jammu, to address critical traffic-related concerns.

The meeting aimed to discuss and propose solutions to various pressing issues affecting the region.

During the interaction, Rahul Sahai expressed gratitude to DIG Traffic for the opportunity to present their suggestions and recommendations.

He drew attention to the shortage of manpower within the traffic department, stressing the need for its prompt resolution.

Particularly, he highlighted the recurring issue of traffic congestion at key locations such as Nanak Nagar and Valmiki chowks. Sahai underlined that these unregulated spots resulted in chaotic traffic situations during peak hours, urging for immediate intervention.

Transport Nagar also took the spotlight as Sahai pinpointed the mismanagement of traffic within its premises. He pointed out the rampant wrong parking of trucks along main roads and the obstruction caused by mechanics operating on these thoroughfares. He proposed the deployment of permanent traffic officers to regulate this area effectively.

Another significant concern raised was the flow of two-way traffic along narrow roads, post the development of smart city footpaths. Rahul Sahai proposed the implementation of one-way traffic routes to alleviate this issue and ensure safer navigation for vehicles.

Beyond physical challenges, Sahai delved into addressing road safety and traffic rule awareness. He expressed apprehension over stunt biking, particularly along highways, posing threats to various road users, including senior citizens, women, and new drivers.

Moreover, Sahai suggested collaborative efforts between PHDCCI and the Traffic Department to enhance awareness through flyers, videos, and social media.

Samar Dev Charak, Co-Chair PHDCCI Jammu, suggested that awareness programmes on safety measures should be organised at various levels. He also highlighted the issue of random parking at the main and link roads.

Shantnu Gupta demanded that the parking charges at Mubarak Mandi should be minimised.

Arushi Mahajan suggested the use of IT in awareness about traffic rules and safety measures in Jammu.

DIG Shridhar Patil attentively acknowledged these concerns, assuring proactive measures. He lauded the improved traffic situation but acknowledged the need for further enhancement.

Patil affirmed ongoing discussions with major organizations to manage traffic around their premises and emphasized self-regulation among shopkeepers to prevent disruptive parking.