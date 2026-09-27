Phase-I of Srinagar Ring Road completion targeted for Dec-2026: Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: The first phase of the Srinagar Ring Road is being targeted to become motorable by the end of December, with the administration saying no land acquisition or utility-related impediment currently remains on the 46-km Galandar-Narbal stretch.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said efforts were being expedited to meet the December-end target, with the administration working with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies to accelerate the remaining works.

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Garg made the remarks today during an extensive on-ground inspection of the Galandar-Narbal stretch by the divisional administration, NHAI, traffic authorities and various engineering departments to assess progress, identify bottlenecks and address issues affecting the timely completion of the project.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Budgam in their respective jurisdictions, Project Director NHAI, SSP Traffic Rural, engineers from KPDCL, KPTCL, PHE, R&B and I&FC, DFOs, contractors and the NHAI adviser.

During the inspection, the officials reviewed ongoing works along the alignment, including transmission-tower shifting and height clearance, construction of underpasses, connectivity to artillery roads and other infrastructure components.

Garg said issues related to land compensation and utility shifting had been completed by the district administration, while constraints related to existing transmission towers were being addressed.

He directed KPTCL to undertake parallel work for erection of new transmission towers to minimise power shutdowns during the shifting process and avoid inconvenience to the public.

He also called for augmentation of the workforce to ensure that the stipulated timelines are met.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed the Project Director, NHAI, to take up bridge load testing with NIT on priority so that the process is completed without unnecessary delay.

The project authorities informed him that 143 culverts, 23 minor bridges, three major bridges, 18 light vehicular underpasses, two flyover-cum-interchanges, six overpasses, 12 syphons and 107 HPCs had been completed so far.

The Galandar-Narbal corridor is expected to provide a direct link between Pulwama and Narbal and create an alternative movement corridor between south and north Kashmir.

Once operational, it is also expected to offer an alternative route towards Gulmarg and Baramulla, besides providing connectivity options for commuters travelling towards Bandipora and Sonamarg.

Garg said Phase-I would eventually link with the second phase, planned towards Ganderbal and subsequently Pandach, with the larger objective of completing a ring around Srinagar.

He said proposals were also being examined to establish connectivity from the Ring Road towards Srinagar airport and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).