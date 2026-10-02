Phase-I of Municipal Electoral Roll Preparation/Revision Commences in Leh and Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 1: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), UT Ladakh, has commenced Phase-I of the preparation, revision and finalisation of Municipal Electoral Rolls for the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil, comprising 21 and 17 wards, respectively, with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

As per the notified schedule, the draft Municipal Electoral Rolls will be prepared ward-wise by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), based on the Assembly Electoral Rolls, 2018, duly aligned with the revised municipal wards.

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The preparation of draft electoral rolls will be undertaken from October 1 to 4, 2026, followed by their publication, along with notice in Form-2, on October 5, 2026. The period for filing claims and objections will remain open from October 5 to 15, 2026.

To facilitate electors in filing claims and objections, Special Camps will be organised at Polling Stations on October 10 and 11, 2026.

The disposal of claims and objections by the EROs/AEROs will be undertaken from October 16 to 21, 2026. Thereafter, the final Municipal Electoral Rolls will be published under the signature of the Chief Electoral Officer on October 22, 2026.

The District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners), Leh and Kargil, have been directed to exercise overall supervision and ensure timely completion of all Phase-I activities as per the prescribed schedule. They have also been directed to ensure adequate logistical support, manpower, data entry, verification and accurate ward-wise mapping of electors.

The EROs/AEROs have been directed to prepare the draft electoral rolls in accordance with Chapter II of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Election Rules, 2003. Following publication of the draft rolls, electors may file claims and objections, in the prescribed manner, before the concerned ERO/AERO.

The concerned authorities have further been directed to ensure wide publicity of the draft electoral rolls, the claims and objections period, and the Special Camps through local newspapers, public notice boards, official websites and other appropriate means, so as to facilitate participation of eligible electors.

After disposal of all claims and objections, the EROs will submit the finally corrected electoral rolls to the Chief Electoral Officer for final publication on October 22, 2026.