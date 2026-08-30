Pharmacy sealed in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: A medical store in South Kashmir's Achabal was sealed today after a joint inspection by police and the Drug Control Department found multiple violations, including an expired licence and absence of electronic records.

The action was taken against Amreen Medical Store, owned by Shafeeq Ahmad Itoo of Trahpoo, Achabal.

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Officials found the establishment operating with an expired licence, along with non-availability of electronic records and cache covers of certain scheduled drugs.

The inspection team also found unhygienic conditions and other discrepancies at the premises.

Taking cognizance of the violations, the competent authorities sealed the medical store on the spot.