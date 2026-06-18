Pharmacy Cashier Killing: Two J&K Accused Apprehended, Injured During Alleged Escape Attempt in Chandigarh

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Two persons from Jammu and Kashmir, arrested in connection with the murder of a pharmacy cashier in Chandigarh last week, were injured after allegedly attempting to escape while being brought to the city on transit remand, sources said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aryan and Sunny. According to sources, after the police party reached Chandigarh with the accused in an SUV on Wednesday night, the vehicle met with a minor accident, injuring the driver. During the commotion, the two accused allegedly tried to flee from police custody. Police reportedly warned them and later opened fire, leaving both accused with leg injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The duo is accused in the killing of Janki Das (45), a pharmacy cashier who was shot dead by two masked assailants in broad daylight in Chandigarh's Sector 11 on June 13. The incident was captured on CCTV footage installed at the pharmacy.