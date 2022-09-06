PGTI’s J&K Open 2022 to begin at JTGC today

*Event would project J&K as major hub for Golf tourism

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will hold the second edition of J&K Open from 7th of September to 10th September, 2022 at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Jammu in association with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department.

The mega event will carry a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh for the winner and the pro-am event will be held on September 11.

The tournament which would be bringing in professional golfers to Jammu for the first time is part of J&K Tourism’s unique initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region as J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley), Gulmarg Golf Club and Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, while talking about the event, said “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the PGTI and professional golfers to Jammu for the second edition of the J&K Open being presented by J&K Tourism. After a successful inaugural edition in the Kashmir valley last year, we’re delighted to host the cream of Indian professional golfers in Jammu region this year as we look to promote golf and golf tourism in both regions of J&K. This will be the first time that professional golfers will come to the city of Jammu and I am confident that the professionals will relish the experience of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course. The tournament will also go a long way in inspiring many youngsters from the region to follow and take up the sport of golf.”

Secretary, Tourism & Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, said, “We are proud to support the J&K Open 2022, as Golf Tourism is an integral part of our larger objective to promote tourism in J&K. This maiden professional tournament at Jammu will bring Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), a picturesque 18-hole Golf Course on the banks of River Tawi, on the international golfing map with an opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills. Besides, this mega event is an opportunity to project J&K as a major hub for Golf Tourism in the country. We look forward to such mutually beneficial partnerships to harness the Tourism potential of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta, said, “With J&K Open 2022, it is nothing less than something historic being done at Jammu Tawi Golf Course. Tourism and Golf has a long walk to do after this.”

Chief Executive Officer, PGTI, Uttam Singh Mundy, said, “The second edition of the J&K Open being presented by J&K Tourism helps the PGTI expand its geographical footprint as we make our debut in the Jammu region of J&K. The tournament is in line with our long-term objective of promoting professional golf in different parts across the country in order to grow the sport further. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for all their support in helping us stage this event.”

Galaxy of top Indian professionals are participating in the tournament like Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, defending champion Honey Baisoya, Manu Gandas, Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Sharma. The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja besides Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain.

The local challenge will be led by J&K-based players including professionals Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Raghav Wahi, Mohammad Din Pode as well as amateurs Prabhnoor Singh, Vedant Handa and Zubair Hasan Zargar.

Pertinently, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Colonel K.D Bagga, located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a Valley along the river Tawi.