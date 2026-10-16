PGCIL organises workshop on cyber security

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: An awareness session on Cyber Security organized by the POWERGRID RHQ Jammu, NR-II Region was held here today.

During the session, Sameer Sharma, DIG Jammu & Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Center (JK4C) delivered the keynote address on cyber security, highlighting the latest cyber threats, cybercrime trends, and preventive measures.

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Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Sameer Sharma stressed the importance of reporting cybercrime incidents within the "Golden Hour" of 60 minutes, which significantly improves the possibility of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering funds.

The session also featured a presentation by Inspector Bhupinder Singh Sasan, from Cyber Police Station Jammu /JK4C and Investigating Officer, who shared important information on cyber safety and outlined key Do's and Don'ts for organization /Staff.

The seminar also covered legal awareness and cyber safety aspects, including cybercrime-related provisions, digital safety practices and available mechanisms for reporting cyber incidents.

The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening cyber awareness, adopting robust security practices, implementing multi-factor authentication, maintaining secure data backups and regularly sensitising employees on emerging cyber threats.

The session was attended on behalf of POWERGRID by Shafat Ahmad Wani (CGM-AM), S K Chauhan (CGM-Projects), Rakesh Saraf (HOD-Commercial), Ashutosh Sharma (HOD-HR), Manoj Kumar (HOD-Finance), Jawwad Ahsan (HOD-Vigilance) and Amit Patel (HOD-C&M).

Apart from them, All the PGCIL employees attended the session physically as well as virtually (from other states) through Microsoft Teams.