PG Deptt JU, GDC Mendhar win volleyball matches

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, continued the Inter-Collegiate Volleyball (Women) Tournament for the 2026-27 session at the University Volleyball Court today.

PG Department JU defeated Dogra Law College by 2-0 (25-14, 25-13), while GCW Parade defeated GDC Udhampur by 2-0 (25-14, 25-13). GCW Udhampur beat GDC Pouni by 2-0 (25-16, 25-10) and GDC Billawar defeated GDC Ramnagar by 2-0 (25-21, 25-6).

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In other matches, GCW Parade defeated GDC Poonch by 2-0 (25-3, 25-14), while GDC Mendhar defeated PG Department JU by 2-1 (20-25, 25-15, 15-5).

The matches were officiated by Mulkh Raj Khajuria, Shubham Sharma, Pragya Sharma, Parvinder Singh, Anil and Vikas Karlopia.