PFRDA launches unified digital  platform for NPS subscribers

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Pension regulator PFRDA has launched a unified digital platform, NPS Central, to enable subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) to enrol, invest and manage their pension accounts through a single interface.

Launched on October 1 on the occasion of NPS Diwas, the platform has been jointly developed and is managed by the three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) under NPS, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement on Monday.

The platform brings all three CRAs to a common digital interface, simplifying access to pension-related services across the NPS ecosystem, which includes CRAs, Pension Funds and Points of Presence (PoPs), it said.

The initiative marks a step towards creating a more integrated, accessible and subscriber-centric digital pension ecosystem.

NPS Central also facilitates registration for NPS Swasthya, which combines a dedicated investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement, extending access to healthcare-related services within the broader digital pension ecosystem, it said.

The platform will also facilitate integration with NPS ecosystem participants and existing NPS digital touchpoints, enabling them to offer unified NPS services through their respective channels, it added. (PTI)