PF Commissioner enlightens CVPPL employees, students on ‘Motivation through Goal Settings’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/DODA, Oct 23: Regional Provident Fund (PF) Commissioner/Chief Learning Officer, Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Academy of Social Security, New Delhi, Rizwan Uddin, here today enlightened the employees of Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL) and students of a College on 'Motivation through Goal Settings'.

In a lecture organized by CVPPL for its employees posted at Corporate Office Jammu on the topic 'Motivation through Goal Settings', Rizwan Uddin talked on ways and means of keeping oneself motivated even during tough times and while facing various challenges of life and profession.

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The lecture was attended by all senior officers and staff members who also learned the importance of setting SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time bound) goals in professional and personal lives to lead a happy, healthy and fulfilling life.

Manoj Kumar Verma, General Manager (HR) extended a warm welcome to the faculty member in the presence of Shailendra Kumar, GM (Vigilance); Sanil Chandra, GM (Civil); Naveen Samariya, GM Finance; Suneel Kumar, GM (IT) and all officers and staff members.

Rizwan Uddin, while extending thanks to MD CVPPL, Ramesh Mukhiya, for giving him an opportunity to address CVPPL employees, also replied to various queries and concerns of the employees related to the Provident Funds management.

Meanwhile, Government Degree College (GDC), Doda also organized a motivational lecture on 'Motivation Through Goal Settings' under the guidance and supervision of the Principal, Dr Javid Iqbal.

The resource person was Rizwan Uddin, Provident Fund Commissioner who delivered an insightful and interactive lecture, highlighting the importance of goal setting in shaping students' academic pursuits and future careers.

During session, the resource person engaged students through thought provoking questions, practical examples, and interactive discussions.

The students actively participated in the programme and gained valuable insights into personal development, career planning, effective time management and the importance of maintaining a positive and goal-oriented attitude.