CHANDIGARH, June 23: Two unidentified persons threw a petrol bomb at the clinic of a homeopathic doctor, who is also a local BJP leader, in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the incident that took place on Monday night.

Tarsem Garg runs a clinic at Mela Ram Road in Bathinda. His family recently joined the BJP after quitting the AAP.

Two men, who came by foot, hurled a petrol-filled bottle after igniting it towards the clinic located in Vishal Nagar at Mela Ram Road in Bathinda. The clinic is located opposite the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Garg said he received a call from one of his staff members that someone threw a petrol bomb at the clinic.

A scooter parked at the clinic caught fire in the incident. However, by the time Garg reached his clinic, his staff had put out the fire.

The unidentified men fled after leaving one bottle filled with petrol outside the clinic.

Following the incident, senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Harjit Singh and Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav, reached the spot.

Garg said he did not have any enmity with anyone.

CCTV footage shows one person throwing the bottle and the other one was making the video, he said.

Police said different teams have been formed to trace the men who were involved in it. (PTI)