Personal data of 25 French ministers leaked online following cyberattacks: Reports

PARIS, Oct 8: Cyberattacks have exposed the personal data of 25 of the 36 members of the French government, including Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Le Canard enchaine newspaper reported.

The prime minister was among 1.5 million customers affected by a 2024 cyberattack on lingerie retailer Le Slip Francais, the report said on Wednesday.

The report noted that the personal data of the ministers of the armed forces, digital technology, labour, and health can also be found online.

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(UNI)