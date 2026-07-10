Persistent Power Crisis

Every summer brings the same complaint from Jammu and Kashmir's consumers, and every summer the authorities offer the same excuses. This year is no different, except that the outages appear to be the worst in recent memory. Unscheduled power cuts, stretching for hours without warning, have become the norm rather than the exception, leaving students preparing for examinations, patients battling illness in sweltering heat, and businessmen trying to keep their enterprises running all equally at the mercy of an erratic grid. What makes this crisis particularly galling is that it persists despite the much-trumpeted rollout of smart meters. Consumers were promised that metering would bring transparency, discipline and, above all, reliability. Instead, areas with smart meters report outages just as frequently as those without, and in some cases, longer, owing to incomplete cabling work. The technology has changed; the experience of the consumer has not.

Nor can this be explained away as a purely technical failure. The uncomfortable truth is that the gap between demand and procurement remains vast, even as authorities boast of rising revenue collection. Corporatisation of the Power Development Department was meant to usher in professionalism and accountability. Years later, that promise remains largely unfulfilled. Pilferage of electricity continues unabated, even in metered localities, suggesting that enforcement is either lax or selective. Complaints lodged on the department's widely publicised helpline numbers too often meet with indifference, reinforcing the sense that action is taken only when convenient, not when warranted.

Hundreds of crores have been poured into strengthening distribution networks. Unless adequate power is purchased to meet peak summer demand, no amount of cabling or metering will translate into uninterrupted supply. This structural shortfall is precisely why both rural and urban consumers, regardless of how their meters are read, continue to suffer unscheduled cuts. Quality of life cannot be separated from something as basic as electricity, particularly during a heatwave when fans and coolers are not luxuries but necessities. Plugging pilferage, ensuring accountability in billing and complaint redressal, and closing the demand-procurement gap are not optional reforms; they are the bare minimum owed to consumers who pay their bills faithfully.