New Delhi, Oct 23: Event organiser BookMyShow Live on Friday said singer Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert would go ahead as scheduled on October 30 with permission that had been "temporarily withheld" now "reconsidered and issued".

On Thursday, Delhi Police said it had denied permission for the Punjabi singer's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order commitments amid the ongoing festive season.

In a statement on Friday, the organisers BookMyShow Live, issued a statement saying, "It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused."

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The organisers said given the festive season relation caution, Delhi Police asked them to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place.

"BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued.

We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters," BMS Live said in its statement.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police.

The Delhi performance kickstarts the India leg of Diljit's Aura World Tour, which is then scheduled to travel to six cities -- Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

As part of the world tour, Diljit has performed in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Australia. (PTI)