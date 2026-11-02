People Wanted 'Darbar Move' Back, Govt Took Considered Decision: J&K Assembly Speaker

Jammu, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday said the restoration of the Darbar Move in 2025 was a considered decision by the government, taken in view of the wishes and aspirations of the people.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday resumed functioning from Jammu as part of the biannual Darbar Move, a 154-year-old administrative tradition introduced by the Dogra rulers in 1872. Discontinued in 2021 by the Lt Governor-led administration, the practice was revived by the Omar Abdullah-led government in October 2025.

"The government has taken a decision after careful consideration that the Darbar Move should be restored. The people here wanted it to be restored, and we respect their wishes," Rather told reporters at the Legislative Assembly Chamber on the first day of the Darbar Move in Jammu.

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Rather said there was nothing new about the practice, which had been followed for decades before being discontinued for a few years.

He said the restoration of the Darbar Move was in accordance with the wishes of the people, asserting that the long-standing tradition would continue to serve the people of both regions.

Rather also expressed confidence in the smooth conduct of the Budget Session likely to be held early next year, saying that handling legislative sessions was not a new challenge for him, given his four decades of experience.

Referring to the previous Budget Session, he said representatives of all political parties, including the Opposition, had been given an opportunity to express their views and concerns.

He said almost all the members had expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the proceedings were conducted.

On the induction of four new ministers into the government, Rather said his expectation from both new and experienced ministers was that they would work in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people. (Agencies)