People take to streets against growing industrial pollution

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 6: The Anti Pollution Movement organised a candle march on Monday evening from Hatli Morh in Kathua's industrial area to protest against rising industrial pollution.

The objective of the march was to create public awareness about pollution caused by industrial emissions and to draw the attention of the district administration towards the growing environmental and public health concerns. Organisers and local residents said they have been repeatedly urging the district administration and the concerned departments to take effective measures to control pollution. However, in the absence of concrete action, they were compelled to organise the candle march as a peaceful protest.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mohinder Singh, convener of the Anti Pollution Movement and former vice-president of the Municipal Council, Kathua, said that smoke emitted from industries in the area has become a serious health hazard for nearby residents, particularly those living in Wards 13 and 14. He said children, senior citizens and patients are the worst affected by the increasing pollution.

I.D. Khajuria, president of the Internationalist Democratic Party, said he has consistently raised the issue of industrial pollution, but alleged that the negligence of the concerned authorities has allowed the problem to worsen. He urged the administration to ensure that all industries install and operate pollution control systems as prescribed by the Pollution Control Board.

The protesters warned that if immediate and effective action is not taken, they will intensify their agitation, holding the district administration responsible for any escalation of the movement.

Those who participated in the candle march included Nirmal Singh, I.D. Khajuria, Santosh Khajuria, Sanjay (JJM), Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Jatinder Kumar, Ashfaq Ahmed Chouhan, Arun Kumar, Jit Kumar and Darshan Kumar, besides a large number of local residents and senior citizens.