People protest, block Jammu road for 3 hrs

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, July 29: The people from Dhargaloon and Balakote area held strong protest demonstration against the PWD (R&B) authorities and blocked Mendhar-Jammu road for about three hours today.

Today, a large number of people of this area led by Sarpanch and Panchs later blocked the road near at the village. After death of Govt teacher due to washing away in flash flood at Suiyaan Nallah of Dhargaloon in Mendhar two days ago, people from the area blocked Jammu- Mendhar road and are on protest against Public Works Department and State administration.

They were also raising slogans against District Administration, Poonch, The villagers alleged that funds for the bridge were sanctioned about seven years back and then the construction work on of the bridge was started in June 2013. It was supposed to be completed in March 2015.

Later, SDM Mendhar, Sahil Jandyal, SDPO Neeraj Padyaar and Tehsildar Mendhar Dr Vikram Raina reached the spot and convinced the agitating people. The people gave ultimatum to the administration. They said if the work was not started, they will launch indefinite agitation. Dharna was then lifted after their assurance.