People protest at Northern portal of Sungal Tunnel

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 26: A massive peaceful protest was held today at the Northern portal of the Sungal Tunnel by political representatives, traders, youth activists, and members of civil society from the Pir Panjal region, demanding the immediate opening of the tunnel for the general public, proper maintenance of the alternate road, and ensure unhindered passage of patients through the tunnel.

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The protest was led by former DDC Chairman, Naseem Liaqat, former BDC Chairman Arun Sharma, Tazeem Dar, Manzoor Shah, representatives of Beopar Mandal Sunderbani, and youth activists from Rajouri, Sunderbani, and Poonch.

A large number of people participated in the demonstration and raised slogans against the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over the delay in opening the tunnel for public use while allowing its selective use by VIPs. The protesters also strongly objected to denying access to patients despite the prevailing hardships caused by the condition of the alternate road.

During the protest, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Tehsildar Reasi reached the spot and held detailed discussions with the protest leaders. Following the talks, the administration accepted the immediate demand that patients requiring urgent medical care would be allowed passage through the Sungal Tunnel.

The administration also assured the protest leaders that a second round of discussions will be held tomorrow at Bhambla with the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Reasi, senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, and senior BRO officials. The meeting will deliberate on allowing conditional movement of common people through the tunnel during fixed time slots, expediting the safety audit of the tunnel, and ensuring immediate macadamisation and proper maintenance of the alternate road.

Addressing the gathering, the protesting leaders said the movement was peaceful, democratic, and aimed solely at safeguarding the interests of the people of the Pir Panjal region. They reiterated that while public safety remains paramount, there cannot be two separate standards—one for VIPs and another for ordinary citizens, especially patients and emergency cases.