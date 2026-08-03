People of Punjab will give befitting reply to AAP, Cong in elections: Haryana CM Saini

FARIDKOT (Punjab), Aug 2 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that in Punjab, the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are merely "entertaining people with jokes and rhetoric".

Saini said the real responsibility of a government is to work in the interest of the people, in which, he alleged, the Punjab government has completely failed.

Saini said that people from Punjab often come to meet him in Chandigarh and say that the reforms implemented by the BJP government in Haryana should also be implemented in Punjab.

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Addressing an event here, Saini said that the people of Punjab have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held early next year.

"In Punjab, the government and the chief minister are merely entertaining people with jokes and rhetoric, whereas the real responsibility of a government is to work in the interest of the people, in which the Punjab government has completely failed," he alleged.

Saini said that the BJP government in Haryana, immediately after taking oath, decided in its first Cabinet meeting to provide 10 per cent reservation to the Deprived Scheduled Caste community (a specific sub-category of the marginalised communities within the state's broader Scheduled Castes).

According to an official statement, Saini said that the reservation quota for the DSC community is being scrapped in Punjab.

"Despite clearing the selection process and medical tests, the Punjab government sent the DSC youth back home at the time of joining," he claimed.

Targeting both Punjab's ruling AAP and the Congress, he said the people of the state will give both parties a befitting reply in the Assembly elections.

"After the formation of a BJP government in Punjab, the DSC community will be provided the benefit of reservation," he said while addressing a 'Vimukt Jati Samaj' Sammelan organised in Faridkot, Punjab.

He said the "neglect" faced by the people of Punjab during the AAP regime and previous Congress dispensation can be addressed and the people of Punjab can also benefit from policies similar to those implemented in Haryana.

Saini said that the present BJP government in Haryana provided a 10 per cent reservation quota for the DSC community. Subsequently, 604 youths from the DSC community were given jobs as part of the recruitment of 5,600 police personnel.

The chief minister said that the truth about those claiming to be an "Aam Aadmi" was exposed before not only the people of Punjab but the entire country during the recent recruitment of excise inspectors in Punjab.

"The irregularities in this recruitment have exposed the claims of honesty made by the Bhagwant Mann government. Candidates who had written names such as 'State Bank of India', 'DIPS' and 'Ik Din Karma Wala' along with their names were selected in this recruitment. The result has been stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court," Saini said.

He alleged that jobs are being "sold" in Punjab in a blatant betrayal of the youth of the state.

Saini said that at the time of the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP had made 217 promises, of which 70 have been fulfilled during the one-and-a-half-year tenure of the government.

He asked the CM Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal how many of the 57 promises they had made before the 2022 Assembly elections had been fulfilled, saying the people of Punjab want to know the answer.

A promise was made to provide Rs 1,000 to women, but even after four-and-a-half years, with only four months remaining before the next elections, the women of Punjab are still awaiting the benefit, Saini claimed.

Saini claimed that AAP had promised to increase the pension for senior citizens from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, but it has "failed" to fulfil this promise to date. (PTI)