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Home / Videos / People of Kashmir Have Embraced BJP Ideologically & Positively: J&K BJP In-charge Satish Punia

People of Kashmir Have Embraced BJP Ideologically & Positively: J&K BJP In-charge Satish Punia

J&K BJP in-charge Satish Punia has said that the people of Kashmir have embraced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologically and positively. Punia made the remarks while highlighting the party’s growing engagement with people in the Kashmir Valley. He...

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Daily Excelsior
11:45 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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J&K BJP in-charge Satish Punia has said that the people of Kashmir have embraced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologically and positively.

Punia made the remarks while highlighting the party’s growing engagement with people in the Kashmir Valley. He expressed confidence in the BJP’s outreach and its efforts to strengthen its presence in the region.

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