People of All Faiths Serving Amarnath Yatris Reflect Kashmir’s Composite Culture : LG

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the collective service being extended to Amarnath Yatris by people from different faiths reflects the spirit of communal harmony and unity. He said the participation of all communities in serving pilgrims demonstrates that there is no divide between Hindus and Muslims and showcases Kashmir's tradition of brotherhood and mutual respect. LG said this in his address at the Lal Ded Literary Awards 2026 function in Srinagar