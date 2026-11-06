People Must Express Outrage Over Inflation By Teaching BJP A Lesson In Upcoming Polls: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 6: The Congress on Friday alleged that the common people have become trapped in a vicious cycle of inflation and debt, and said it was now the responsibility of voters in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur to express their outrage against rising prices by decisively defeating the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that despite government assistance under schemes such as the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana', rising inflation in rural areas was placing an increasing financial burden on people.

The report cited a NABARD survey to claim that rural households were spending 53.5 per cent of their total monthly income on food and beverages alone due to inflation.

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In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said that under the Modi government, the common person's life had become trapped in a dual vicious cycle of inflation and debt.

"The Modi government's claims of rural prosperity are being exposed by surveys conducted by its own institution, NABARD. More than half of the expenditure of rural households is going towards food. Savings are shrinking, the number of people taking on debt is rising, and for informal loans, people are forced to pay annual interest rates as high as 18.3 per cent," Ramesh said.

The government, however, refuses to acknowledge the ground reality, leaving no room for improvement, he said.

"Persistent inflation is breaking the back of the poor and the middle class. The public is already reeling under the burden of rising prices of daily essentials, including vegetables, fruits, pulses, cooking oil, milk and flour," Ramesh claimed, adding that medical expenses were projected to rise by 10 per cent by 2027.

Prices of items such as soap, biscuits, noodles and other daily necessities were also set to increase after Diwali, he further claimed.

There was no relief in earnings, no check on inflation and no respite in healthcare costs, Ramesh said.

The truth about the Modi government's "development" was that the common person's plate was shrinking, pockets were emptying and the burden of debt was growing heavier, he said.

"Now, with the Modi government steeped in the arrogance of power making no effort to rein in inflation, the responsibility falls upon the vigilant citizens of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur to express their outrage against inflation by decisively defeating the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections," Ramesh said.

The Congress has repeatedly flagged the issue of rising prices and accused the government of pursuing "anti-people" policies.

The government, however, has dismissed the allegations and pointed to the GDP figures. (Agencies)