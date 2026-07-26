People in flood affected areas still deprived of basic amenities: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July, 25: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Gulam Ali Khatana has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and the widespread devastation caused by the recent flash floods and landslides in Rajouri, Poonch and other parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The calamity has claimed nearly 28 lives, while several people have been injured, displaced and affected by the destruction of homes, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. Many villages continue to face immense hardships as rescue and relief operations remain underway in the affected areas.

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Expressing serious concern over the prolonged disruption of electricity supply, drinking water facilities and road connectivity, Er. Khatana said that people in Rajouri, Poonch and other flood-affected parts of Jammu & Kashmir are still deprived of basic amenities, making life extremely difficult for families already struggling in the aftermath of this natural disaster.

He urged the Jammu & Kashmir Government and all concerned departments to restore electricity, drinking water supply and road connectivity on a war footing, ensuring that no affected village remains cut off from essential services. He also called upon the administration to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures, provide timely compensation to the bereaved families, and ensure that every affected household receives the assistance it deserves without delay.