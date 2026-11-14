People Have Right To Speak In Democracy: Jai Ram Thakur On FIR Against Kangana Ranaut

Shimla, Nov 14: BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday took exception to an FIR against party MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on Sonia Gandhi's memoir, saying that people have the right to speak in democracy.

The former Himachal Pradesh chief minister also accused the Congress government of cracking down on detractors over their social media posts.

"The people who are taking care of the social media handles of the state Congress put out ... such posts against senior BJP leaders which is so objectionable that it cannot be read or seen, and an FIR should also be registered against them but despite several requests, no cases are registered against them," he said.

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Thakur also said that media publications have stated that Sonia's book contains over 55 factual inaccuracies.

The Shimla Police on Friday booked the Mandi MP under charges of promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony, public mischief and defamation over a social media post on the Gandhi Family.

The case under sections 196, 353 and 356 of BNS was registered at the complaint of Capt. Atul Sharma, who alleged that Kangana's November 10 post contained inflammatory insinuations regarding the deaths of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

According to the complaint, the posts described Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national" who landed in a cafe abroad before relatives were killed one after another, leaving her as the head of government, with the chilling remark: "How convenient."

It also alleged that Maneka Gandhi was abruptly expelled from the family residence following Sanjay Gandhi's death.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, described Kangana's remarks unbecoming of her post.

Chauhan said Kangana has a penchant for staying in the headlines, and she tries to find herself there by making controversial statements. (Agencies)