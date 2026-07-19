People from all walks of life pay candle light tribute to martyr Sunil Choudhary

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 18: A candlelight tribute was held at Captain Sunil Choudhary Chowk to honour the supreme sacrifice of Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary following the renaming of Kathua Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Railway Station.”

The tribute giving ceremony witnessed the participation of local residents, Ex-Servicemen and admirers who gathered to pay their respects to the brave Army officer. Candles were lit as a mark of gratitude and remembrance for his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

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Speaking on the occasion, Col. (Retd).P. L. Choudhary, father of martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary, expressed his heartfelt emotions and thanked everyone for remembering his son’s sacrifice.

Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary’s mother also conveyed her sincere gratitude to the Government for honouring her son’s supreme sacrifice by renaming the Railway Station in his memory. She extended special thanks to Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh, acknowledging his significant role and sustained efforts in making the renaming of the Railway Station a reality.

The family earlier at a press conference said the decision is a proud tribute to the martyr’s legacy and will continue to inspire future generations with the values of patriotism, courage and selfless service to the nation.

Earleir a press conference was addressed ts and Ex Service men at Kathua Railway Station in which Government was complimented for acknowledging the supreme sacrifice of the Captain, Sunil Kumar Choudhary.