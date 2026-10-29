People demand restoration of Manyal-Dara Road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 28: The Manyal-Dara road, which connects with the Thannamandi-Dhoke Road at Khanyalkote Gali, has remained closed since July 18, 2026, following a flash flood that damaged a portion of the road. Despite repeated requests and appeals to the concerned authorities, the road has not been restored, causing considerable hardship to the local population.

According to local residents, only around 5-7 metres of the road has been damaged, and the clearance work could reportedly be completed within two to three hours using a JCB machine. However, the continued delay in restoration has raised concerns among residents, who have urged the authorities to address the issue on priority.

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The prolonged closure has severely affected daily life, disrupting transportation and access to healthcare facilities and other essential services. School-going children are facing difficulties reaching their schools safely and on time, while government employees, patients and other commuters are also experiencing significant inconvenience.

Residents have expressed disappointment over the lack of effective action despite repeated appeals and have called upon the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to restore the road and resume normal connectivity.

The local administration and the concerned department are once again urged to intervene without further delay and ensure the early restoration of the Manyal-Dara road to provide much-needed relief to the affected residents.